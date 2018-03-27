Thieves steal hundreds of gallons of fuel

Police would like to know if anyone saw the suspects near Planter Road and Highway #1 in Chase.

Chase RCMP are asking for the public’s help to track down fuel thieves.

On March 26, police received a report of theft of fuel from machinery parked adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway near Planter Road in Chase. Their investigation found that between March 23 and March 26, suspects entered the property, cut the locks from the fuel tanks of four machines and stole hundreds of gallons of diesel.

Given the amount of fuel taken, police believe the suspects were on the property for an extended period of time.

Police think passersby on the Trans-Canada Highway may have seen the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Chase Detachment at 250-679-3221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

