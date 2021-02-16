D’Arcy McDonald, Senior Vice President of Deposits, Investments & Payments at Scotiabank, is pictured in a handout photo. McDonald advises people who’ve been asked to repay CERB to take their time and explore their options moving forward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Scotiabank, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Think you may need to repay CERB? Best to start planning now, experts say

Experts hope there will be leniency on a case-by-case basis

When 20-year-old Alex Coucopoulos got a letter from the government in December telling him he’d have to pay back $12,000 of pandemic aid, the stress was immediate.

“It was a really bad situation,” said Coucopoulos, who lives at home and immediately took $5,000 out of his savings to re-pay the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

“It was very stressful. Pretty much my entire income from my (new job) would have gone to paying the rest back.”

The Ottawa resident said he applied last year after discussing his eligibility with a Canada Revenue Agency representative on the phone, who told him that he was eligible for CERB because his gross income in 2020 was over $5,000.

But he was one of many Canadians who were caught out when the government agency said applicants were actually required to have a net income over $5,000.

Coucopoulos was relieved when the Canadian government changed course last week and said people who applied thinking they were eligible because of their gross income would no longer have to repay CERB.

He said he can now continue with saving his income to pay the rest of his university costs, rather than setting aside all of his income to repay the benefit.

The Ottawa student’s situation is exactly why D’Arcy McDonald, Senior Vice President of Deposits, Investments & Payments at Scotiabank, advises people who’ve been asked to repay CERB to take their time and explore their options moving forward.

“Watch the government communications closely, because I think those sands are still shifting,” said McDonald, saying that the government still could change course on who is required to repay CERB.

“But if you did receive that uncomfortable letter, you probably need to think about immediately filing your taxes… to figure out what your obligations are to the government.”

McDonald said filing taxes now will help clear up whether you owe the government money, if you accidentally received both employment insurance and CERB, and if you can make a retirement savings plan contribution before the tax deadline to lower your amount owing for regular income taxes.

If you still end up owing the Canada Revenue Agency money for emergency benefits you weren’t eligible for, McDonald said people who earned less that $75,000 will be given an extra year of interest-free forgiveness until 2022

“If people are in that boat, that’s obviously a signal to create a payment plan, or to dig into whatever emergency savings you might have available to you, presuming you’re back on your feet and have those resources available,” said McDonald.

“It’s flexibility, and that’s what people hope to see from the government.”

For people who are still without work and aren’t in a financial position to repay benefits, McDonald said he hopes the government will provide some leniency to the debts on a case-by-case basis.

He pointed out that repaying CERB will be different from paying back private debt for things like mortgages or credit cards, and added that even some financial institutions provided deferrals on payments for those debts at the start of the pandemic.

“A private debtor would ratchet up pressure to get you to repay. I don’t think the government is in the same boat,” said McDonald.

“I don’t think they’d want to put those people at further risk by making you repay too quickly when you and your family are not out of the woods.”

READ MORE: Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

READ MORE: A rural-urban divide: Data gives most detailed look yet at where CERB went

Salmaan Farooqui, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Overnight rollover reported in Kelowna neighbourhood
Next story
Poll finds most Canadians blame federal government for vaccine delays

Just Posted

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News Staff)
Overnight rollover reported in Kelowna neighbourhood

The vehicle reportedly rolled over into a shallow pond near Galiano Road

Traffic lined up along Highway 33 on Monday afternoon. (Highway 33 And Joe Rich Valley News/Facebook)
Traffic slow on Highway 33 due to incident near Kelowna

Traffic is alternating between Cardinal Creek Road and Falcon Road following a brief closure

The Central Okanagan seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Kelowna’s unemployment rate lowest in the nation: Statistics Canada

Out of all major cities in Canada, Kelowna and its surrounding communities had the lowest jobless rate in Canada in January

A file photo showing snowfall on the Okanagan Connector. (File)
Okanagan Mounties turn travellers back, issue several tickets on Highway 97C

West Kelowna RCMP spent a day last week checking more than 200 vehicles on the Okanagan Connector

Clouds loom over a snowy Enterprise Way out front of the Kelowna Capital News office on a gloomy Family Day Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Cold weather ends, but snow expected throughout the week in Kelowna

Environment Canada forecasts around five centimetres of snow in Kelowna on Monday

D’Arcy McDonald, Senior Vice President of Deposits, Investments & Payments at Scotiabank, is pictured in a handout photo. McDonald advises people who’ve been asked to repay CERB to take their time and explore their options moving forward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Scotiabank, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Think you may need to repay CERB? Best to start planning now, experts say

Experts hope there will be leniency on a case-by-case basis

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 18, unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for most Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping on Feb. 13 at Pacific Christian School in Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
WATCH: B.C. teen unofficially breaks world record for Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 18, solves 1010 cubes in six hours

Rifles are shown locked up in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Trudeau government would allow municipalities to ban handguns under new bill

Bill also proposes a buyback of recently banned firearms the government considers assault-style weapon

The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Grand Boulevard in Valleyview were closed for several hours after a fatal crash on Feb. 15, 2021, due to a fatal accident. (THE BMJW/Twitter)
RCMP looking for dash-cam footage after two dead in highway crash near Kamloops

Police are still investigating, but weather is believed to be a factor in the crash

Children make their way up a closed Whistler Mountain to toboggan in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. An Avalanche Canada snow expert says a recent cold snap followed by snowfall in British Columbia’s south coastal region has resulted in unusual and tricky conditions in mountain areas frequented by back country enthusiasts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler-area avalanche conditions ‘tricky,’ says expert after two recent deaths

Cold weather and snow created a snow pack with an upper layer similar to a sugar crust that breaks off easily

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic in Toronto, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The vast majority of Canadians blame Ottawa rather than provincial governments for delays in COVID-19 vaccine delivery, a new poll suggests. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Poll finds most Canadians blame federal government for vaccine delays

Residents remain divided on whether they will be able to roll up their sleeves before October

FILE – Signage for Tim Hortons is seen outside a Tim Hortons restaurant in Toronto, Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Tim Hortons trims rim from iconic contest with all-digital ‘Roll Up to Win’

Usual prize pool of free coffees, donuts, electronics and vehicles has been expanded

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Laura Ullock, Manager of Resource Development at the Make-A-Wish Foundation, BC and Yukon chapter holds up a $10,000 check from the BraveFace mask campaign.
BraveFace mask fundraiser raises $10,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon

Over 2000 masks sold to support critically ill children.

Most Read