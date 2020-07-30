Scrap metal was stolen from an auto repair shop in Lake Country Thursday, July 30. (Surveillance image)

Third theft in a month from Lake Country business

Surveillance helping RCMP track down suspect

Surveillance is hoped to help put an end to theft plaguing a Lake Country business.

Diebel Auto Repair suffered yet another theft early July 30.

“This is our third break in, in a month,” Brittany Diebel said. “Hung around for 20 minutes stealing our scrap metal.”

The Glenmore Road repair shop wasn’t the only one visited.

“He attempted to break into M&M performance as well but got spooked,” Diebel said. “Between their footage and ours, cops have a license plate and a name.”

