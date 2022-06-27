Thirsty Okanagan lawns can only drink twice each week

Water restrictions are in place for customers of the RDCO water systems

Outdoor water restrictions continue for customers of the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s (RDCO) water systems.

Stage two water restrictions are in place for the Star Place, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun and Westshore water systems.

The twice-weekly watering restrictions are typically in place from June 15 until Sept. 15.

Stage two limits outdoor watering for customers of those systems to two days each week. Those with even number addresses may water outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only irrigate outside on Sunday and Wednesday.

Customers with automated sprinklers should only water between midnight and 6 a.m. on their designated day, while those with manual outdoor irrigation must restrict their watering to between 6 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and midnight on their respective irrigation day.

For more information on water conservation, visit the RDCO Water System webpage at rdco.com/water.

Bruce Smith with the RDCO suggests skipping watering when not necessary.

“If you don’t need to water gardens and lawns on your allotted day and time period, please don’t waste water. This helps to refill system reservoirs and provides an adequate water supply for everyone.”

