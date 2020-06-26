Thompson Okanagan safe destination: World Travel & Tourism Council

TOTA president said BC’s safety protocols not only meet but exceed the WTTC’s

The Thompson Okanagan area has been recognized as a safe travel destination by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) said the designation came after the region displayed safety protocols that not only met but exceeded protocols set out by the WTTC, which set out safety and hygiene protocols in response to reopening plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides putting out safety protocols, the WTTC also introduced a Safe Travels Stamp, which enables travellers to recognize which destination authorities and companies have implemented WTTC’s protocols.

“The guidelines established in British Columbia through tourism sector partners and endorsed by WorksafeBC not only meet but exceed those of the WTTC,” TOTA president and CEO Glenn Mandziuk said.

“We believed it was important to secure this designation as we begin to build back tourism and eventually welcome guests from around the world.”

B.C.’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare said British Columbians have worked hard to flatten the pandemic’s curve so safe travel can be made possible in the province.

“Congratulations to Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association for this recognition and their work in helping keep visitors, workers, and communities safe during COVID-19.”

