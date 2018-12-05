Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association wins international award

TOTA named 2018 winner of World’s Responsible Tourism Award at World Travel Awards in Portugal

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association has won recognized for its work on an international stage.

TOTA, a not-for-profit society which represents business and community tourism interests throughout the region won the World’s Responsible Tourism Award at the 25th annual World Travel Awards last weekend in Lisbon, Portugal.

The award was accepted by Glenn Mandziuk, president and CEO of TOTA, along with Frank Antoine, TOTA’s chairman of the Board, and Ellen Walker-Matthews, the association’s vice-president of destination and industry development.

“We, as a tourism industry, need to take a strong leadership role to ensure our destination — which we all call home — is not negatively impacted by its developments and activities,” said Mandziuk.

“The honour of our association and our region receiving this important international recognition shows we are on the right track with our collective focus on responsible and sustainable tourism.”

This award follows TOTA winning the WTA North America’s Responsible Tourism Award in September and the World Travel and Tourism Council’s Tourism for Tomorrow Award in April. It has also received numerous other commendations in the past year year.

“Such positive outcomes do not happen without a great deal of help and leadership,” said Mandziuk.

“Without the support of Destination Canada, BC Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Destination BC, the community, non-governmental organizations, corporate partners, and our 4,500 industry tourism stakeholders, this recognition would not be possible.”

Since its establishment 25 years ago, the WTA has become the international benchmark for recognizing excellence in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Voting is conducted online by tourism industry professionals around the world.

The Thompson Okanagan attracts more than four million visitors annually, generating more than $2.2 billion in direct revenue.

That makes tourism the region’s top economic driver.

TOTA says its aim, through a focus on responsible tourism, is to ensure that for decades to come, the region will have a healthy and sustainable economic, social, environmental, and cultural future.

The WTA grand final gala ceremony on Saturday took place at Lisbon’s historic Pátio da Galé.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ighani trial on hold until 2019
Next story
B.C. school cracks down on class-time orders to Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes

Just Posted

UPDATED: Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Kelowna crash

Man flees scene on foot after serious accident

Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association wins international award

TOTA named 2018 winner of World’s Responsible Tourism Award at World Travel Awards in Portugal

West Kelowna Warriors coach is youngest in the league

Matt Miller is an assistant coach for the Warriors and is 20 years old

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

VIDEO: B.C. reveals plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2040

Horgan aims to cut fossil fuel use by 20 per cent and boost green energy use by 60 per cent by 2050

Liberals drop contentious anti-abortion test for summer jobs funding

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says the change — made after informal consultations over the past few months — should clear up concerns

First ministers meeting shaping up to be most acrimonious in years

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is bracing for a barrage of criticism from premiers upset about the federal approach to pipelines, carbon taxation, environmental assessments, and more

Young B.C. father of three killed in workplace accident

GoFundMe and two fundraisers planned to help spouse and children aged, three, five and seven

Applications open for Caribou Habitat Restoration Fund

Managed by the HCTF, $1.5 million available in funding for applicaple projects

BREAKING: B.C. Coun. Cynthia Day arrested over ongoing dispute with City

Day arrested Wednesday protesting rock wall removal

B.C. school cracks down on class-time orders to Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes

District says disruption an ‘ongoing, growing and more wide-spread’ issue in south-end schools

Canada bracing for health, political fallout from North Korean nuke test: memos

Internal memos show Canadian officials have been quietly preparing for the fallout from a possible atmospheric nuclear weapons test by North Korea.

Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s dad says trial was unfair

A North Carolina judge is scheduled to hear arguments Dec. 5, the judge will decide whether the arguments warrant an evidentiary hearing that could lead to a new trial for Green.

Most Read