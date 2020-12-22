Thousands in the dark in West Kelowna, Peachland

Power went out just before 8 a.m. Tuesday

Power outages are plaguing West Kelowna and Peachland, Tuesday morning.

Thousands of BC Hydro customers are in the dark from Trader’s Cove on Westside Road to the east of Princeton Avenue in Peachland.

The cause of the outages is due to heavy snow across the region and BC Hydro is dispersing crews to the affected areas.

The following areas are currently experiencing outages:

Blue Grouse Mountain – five customers affected

North of Scott Crescent and south-west of Bear Creek Road – 62 customers affected

West of Rosealee Lane and north of Bartley Road – 165 customers affected

2600 block of Applegreen court – 38 customers affected

800 block of Rumney Road – five customers affected

3200 block of Elliot Road – five customers affected

East of Highway 97, south of Main Street, north of Pineridge place and west of Elliot Road – 62 customers affected

West of Princeton Avenue and east of Brenda Forest Service Road – 91 customers affected

West of Highway 97, south of Elliot Road to Rosealeeeast of Princeton Avenue and north of Highway 97 – 2534 customers affected

5300 block of Princeton Avenue – 17 customers affected

The power went out just before 8 a.m. and it’s currently unclear when it will be restored.

Power outages are also being experienced in Lake Country and across the North Okanagan, this morning.

