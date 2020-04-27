Thousands of South Okanagan residents without power

At around 3:45 p.m. Penticton Fire Department started receiving numerous calls regarding power outages, alarms, and lines down. (Phil McLachlan/Western News/File)

Update, 4:15 p.m. – The City of Penticton confirmed 4000 customers served by the Westminster Substation are without power.

The affected area is bounded by: City limits to the north, City limits to the east, City limits to the west and Huth Avenue to the South.

According to a post on their Facebook page, City of Penticton crews are mobilizing to switch the impacted customers to the Carmi and Huth Substations. The work should take about two hours to complete. Some areas will be completed earlier.

–

3:40 p.m. – High winds have caused lines to come down in several areas of the South Okanagan, including Naramata and parts of Penticton.

Authorities are responding to lines down in Naramata, and also lines down on Penticton’s Carmi Avenue.

Approximately 1177 customers in the Naramata area are without power, with an estimated restore time of 6 p.m.

On Carmi Avenue, multiple calls have been received regarding power lines down and around vehicles, with people potentially driving over them.

Penticton Fire Department is responding.

At 3:52 p.m., Penticton Fire Department reported a line down, with a tow truck blocking the road. Close to 4 p.m., they reported that City of Penticton electrical was on scene.

Within the hour responders have also attended a stalled elevator on Wade Avenue West, multiple alarms, and smoke coming from a pump station on Okanagan Lake.

The Fortis BC Outage map can be viewed here: https://outages.fortisbc.com/Outages.

More to come.

@PentictonNews

editor@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Windstorm