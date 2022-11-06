Power lines are seen against cloudy skies near Murvale, Ont. northwest of Kingston, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Power outages stretched into a second day for tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers, as crews continued to repair the damage caused by Friday’s fierce storms throughout British Columbia’s south coast.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Power lines are seen against cloudy skies near Murvale, Ont. northwest of Kingston, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Power outages stretched into a second day for tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers, as crews continued to repair the damage caused by Friday’s fierce storms throughout British Columbia’s south coast.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Thousands remain without power after B.C. windstorm, snow in the forecast

Parts of Metro Vancouver could see some wet snow, Environment Canada says

Power outages stretched into a second day for thousands of BC Hydro customers, as crews continued to repair the damage caused by Friday’s fierce storms throughout British Columbia’s south coast.

As of 2 a.m., nearly 11,000 customers were still without power, down from 330,000, with the utility posting an update on its website saying it hoped to restore electricity to the majority of those affected at some point overnight.

However, BC Hydro did say those in Chilliwack and other parts of the Fraser Valley could expect to be without power through Sunday, due to what it described as “extensive damage.”

The company said additional crews would arrived Sunday morning to help with restoration efforts.

The City of Vancouver issued a statement saying the windstorm produced gusts in excess of 70 to 90 kilometres per hour, and crews were working to clean up downed trees while preparing for the possibility of snow on Sunday.

Environment Canada warned that parts of Metro Vancouver could see some wet snow, though any accumulation is expected to start at 100 metres above sea level.

The Canadian Press

