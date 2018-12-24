The White Rock pier was smashed by boats and heavy winds during Thursday’s storm, trapping one person. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

Thousands still without power after storm rips through southern B.C.

Some customers may be without power through till Boxing Day

Crews from as far away as Atlantic Canada have been brought in to help restore electricity to about 23,000 British Columbia customers who are still without power after Thursday’s wind storm.

Winds as high as 100 km/h ripped over southern B.C., toppling trees and snapping power lines, knocking out power to more than 600,000 customers.

VIDEO: White Rock pier destroyed by storm, stranded man rescued

A statement from B.C. Hydro says contract crews from the east coast and Alberta are lending a hand where power remains out, including Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

READ MORE: Small island runs out of gas, groceries as power stays off on parts of B.C.’s coast

The statement says restoring power in those areas remains a challenge because of the extent of damage.

There are hundreds of outages and crews have to attend each individually to make repairs, including restringing hundreds of spans of lines, and replacing power poles and transformers.

Hydro spokeswoman Mora Scott says some customers on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands may be without power through to Boxing Day because of the length of time it will take to repair the damage.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chinese foreign ministry tells U.S., EU to take Canada to task for Meng arrest
Next story
Retired B.C. police sergeant and media officer dies in head-on crash

Just Posted

Runway incursion at Trail airport under investigation

An airport vehicle was on the YZZ runway as a passenger plane was to land, report states

Warrant issued by Penticton RCMP for alleged vehicle thief

Penticton man was arrested and released for allegedly stealing a vehicle

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Woman charged with defrauding Central Okanagan Hospice Association jailed for another matter

Steen to return to court in January for Kelowna matter.

Okanagan student gets lift from donor

The Olympic hopeful is in her second year of science

Find me my furever home: Chloe

Meet Chloe, available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Thousands still without power after storm rips through southern B.C.

Some customers may be without power through till Boxing Day

Indonesia searches for tsunami victims; death toll hits 373

More than 1,400 people were injured in Saturday’s tsunami

Transgender Canadians say death certificates don’t reflect their lived identity

Medical certificate of death reflects the sex as per the physical characteristics observed at autopsy

Chinese foreign ministry tells U.S., EU to take Canada to task for Meng arrest

Meng Wanzhou was arrested at YVR in early December

Festive fun: What to do on Christmas Day 2018

From skating to festive movies, here’s what you can do after you’re done unwrapping gifts

Pot industry employs more than 10,000 people across Canada

Employment in pot related jobs rose 266 per cent to an estimated figure of 10,400 in November 2018

White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall

A stalemate over the wall led parts of the government to shut down Saturday, Dec. 22

Spread of invasive species in Canada costs billions, changes environment

Experts say the plight of the spotted frog is one of many examples of how invasive species can overtake an area

Most Read