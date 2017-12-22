Updated: Lanes reopen after crash on Hwy 33

Traffic is backed up on Highway 33 in Kelowna and multiple ambulances on scene

Update: 3 p.m.

According to emergency crews at the scene, both vehicles involved in the collision have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Highway 33 are once again open in both directions, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, with the Kelowna RCMP.

“Initial reports from the crash scene did not indicate any serious injuries. In addition to the damages sustained by both vehicles, a lamp standard and wooden fence were impacted near the intersection of Highway 33 and Nickel Road.”

Original:

Multiple ambulances have responded to an accident on Highway 33 in Kelowna, near the intersection with Nickel Road.

A car has smashed through a fence and another car was also involved on Highway 33.

The incident has seen the westbound lanes of Highway 33 closed down as traffic is being directed around the crash scene.

Ambulance, fire and police are on scene.

The Capital News has a reporter on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

