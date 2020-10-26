Three hurt after Mustang crashes into Vernon home

Vehicle occupants and one resident reported sustaining minor injuries in Sunday incident

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Vernon home on 17th Street Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (City of Vernon photo)

A yellow mustang crashed into a bedroom of a Vernon home Sunday afternoon leaving three with minor injuries.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the incident in the 3400 block of 17th Street around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found a car had left the roadway and crashed into the bedroom of a single storey home,” City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier said.

”Two occupants from the vehicle were already outside the vehicle and were reported to have minor injuries,” she said.

Two more people were inside the home at the time of the crash, one of whom was reported to sustain minor injuries.

“Due to the amount of damage and concerns about the structural integrity of the house, the occupants of the home had to leave immediately and access to the house will be unavailable for a period of time,” Poirier said.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Hydro also attended the scene.

Police are investigating the incident further.

