Three Kelowna flights flagged for COVID-19

The BC Centre for Disease Control said the flights were on Jan. 4, 5 and 7

Several flights into the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) have been flagged for COVID-19 onboard.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) listed flights from Jan. 4, 5, and 7 as having had cases.

On Jan. 4, Swoop Airlines from Toronto to Kelowna had a potential exposure with row 25-31 as the affected areas.

On Jan. 5, Air Canada flight 8414 from Vancouver to Kelowna had a potential exposure with rows four to 10 as the affected areas. The BCCDC also listed Air Canada flight 1125 from Toronto to Kelowna on Jan. 7 as having had a case on board, with rows three to 16 as the affected areas.

The BCCDC advises that passengers on domestic flights with COVID-19 cases should monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus for 14 days.

If you were in contact with someone who has contracted the virus, your regional health authority will get in touch with you.

Visit the BCCDC website for more information on self-isolation as well as self-assessment.

READ: COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases record over the weekend

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus