Three men were saved by COSAR when their kayak overturned, photo provided by David Ogilvie.

Three men are safe after a kayak flips

COSAR team responded to incident near Peachland

Three men were rescued from Okanagan Lake near Peachland Tuesday night.

RCMP said an adult man was kayaking in a group with two others and his kayak overturned and he was unable to re-enter his craft on his own.

Police were told that the man had been in the waters struggling for close to 45 minutes.

A witness said fire, RCMP, the fire departments rescue vessel and the COSAR team attended the incident by Todd’s RV & Camping.

None of the men were injured.

READ MORE: Search for missing kayaker turned over to West Kelowna RCMP

Three men are safe after a kayak flips

COSAR team responded to incident near Peachland

