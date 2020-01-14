Three-tower development proposed for Kelowna’s Leon Avenue

One of the three proposed towers would be 42 storeys and become the tallest building in Kelowna

Leon Avenue’s long-anticipated redevelopment could become reality in the form of three sky-high towers proposed by a Vancouver company.

Venue Kings Ticket Brokers submitted its development proposal to the City of Kelowna last Thursday, revealing its plans to construct two towers at the intersection of Water Street and Leon Avenue and another across from Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

At the southern corner of Water and Leon would be a 24 storey hotel with 216 units. Across the street would be two towers standing 30 and 42 storeys tall, housing a total of 600 residential units. The 42 storey building would become Kelowna’s tallest.

A mass timber bridge would be built between the 24 and 42 storey buildings to provide a walkway over Leon Avenue.

The plans also outline a 748 stall, six storey parking garage, as well as commercial and retail space.

Currently, the building is 55.9m higher than what the zone allows, so a variance would need to be granted by council. The developer said in its proposal the towers match the city’s vision for the future of this zone as outlined in the Official Community Plan.

There is no set date for the proposal to go to the council.

