Three-vehicle collision blocks southbound Hwy 33 traffic

Southbound traffic blocked at Highway 33 and Gerstmar Road intersection

Update, 4:00 p.m.

As a tow truck retrieves the last car involved in the collision, traffic is expected to begin moving again shortly.

Original:

A three-vehicle collision in Kelowna on Highway 33 at Gerstmar Road is causing delays in traffic.

Emergency crews are on scene at the incident, which was reported at 3:23 p.m. (Oct. 14).

Traffic is stalled on Highway 33 heading south. Northbound traffic is moving. Paramedics are tending to one person.

Three vehicle collision blocking traffic on Hwy 33 heading south. Traffic being turned onto Gerstmar Road. Traffic heading north moving. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/KwO2p921w6 — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) October 14, 2020

