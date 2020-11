One lane remains open; southbound traffic is slow in the area

Southbound traffic slow on Highway 97 in West Kelowna after a three-vehicle collision. (Dave Ogilvie photo)

A three-vehicle collision is slowing southbound traffic on Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

The crash occurred just before Westlake Road around 3:30 p.m.One lane remains open.

Injuries remain unknown at this time.

More to come.

