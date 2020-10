The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. Friday

A three vehicle collision is blocking the coroner of Leckie Road and Dilworth Drive.

At least one truck and two cars were involved in the incident that took place just before 3:30 p.m., Friday.

One of the vehicle’s airbags deployed and had to be towed from the scene.

One man was looked over by BC Ambulance, but did not go to hospital.

Crews remain on scene clearing the crash.

READ MORE: Ghost Bike memorial for Kelowna paraplegic vandalized

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash