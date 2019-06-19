Three vehicle ‘sandwich’ crash delays traffic in Rutland

An accident at the McCurdy and Mayfair Road intersection was reported just before 4:30 p.m.

An accident in Rutland has caused traffic delays after a three car collison at the corners of Mayfair Road and McCurdy Road.

No injuries have been reported yet as emergency crews investigate and look to clear the damaged vehicles from the road.

The accident happened just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon as it seems a large truck was pinned between two smaller cars after potentially running a stop sign.

