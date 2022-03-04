Three vehicle crash snarls traffic on Benvoulin

A three-vehicle collision is causing congestion on Benvoulin Road.
The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. Friday at KLO Road and Benvoulin.
Two turning lanes on KLO Road at Benvoulin are closed while emergency crews are on scene.
The three cars collided in a fender bender and no serious injuries were reported. One occupant from a vehicle was attended to by BC Ambulance.
Traffic is slow going in the area.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.