Thunderstorm, rain brings new high streamflow advisory for the Okanagan

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the Okanagan including the Similkameen River and Mission Creek tributaries through the region.

The advisory was issued Sunday, July 3.

A high streamflow advisory is when the river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Okanagan July 3, which brought a lot of rain and thunder and strong winds so far.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast‐flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high‐streamflow period.

Over in the Shuswap, they have issued an evacuation alert for the residents of the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park due to the increased risk of a landslide resulting from rain and predicted thunderstorms in the area.

