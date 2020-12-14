Coun. Kari Gares would like to see a limit to how long a politician can serve on an individual board, in order to eliminate the appearance of bias. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Time limit on committee terms sought in Vernon

Council considers limiting tenure of board appointments for elected officials

One city councillor wants to see some equality among appointments.

Coun. Kari Gares is asking her counterparts to consider a policy that “encourages fairness, equality and effective succession planning when making committee appointment recommendations.”

Aside from the mayor, who Gares said should be a constant at the Regional District of North Okanagan and Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, she wants to see a variety of faces and opinions on various boards.

“Such policy should limit the length of tenure an elected official can sit on a board or a committee during their term,” Gares said.

She says such a policy would limit the perception of personal bias and would give each elected official the opportunity to broaden their knowledge horizon.

“Limiting appropriate turnover can be seen as a limitation to growth and development for each elected official. By encouraging a free flow of movement amongst elected officials will help to facilitate a better working environment among the current elected council and regional partners,” said Gares.

Vernon council will consider the motion at their Monday, Dec. 14 meeting, which is closed to the public.

READ MORE: COVID-19 closes Vernon council meetings to the public

READ MORE: Students commended for keeping COVID-19 cases low in Vernon schools

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boy spotted on roof of Saskatoon home: Man and woman face child abuse charges
Next story
Canada gives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Snow near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
5 to 8 cm of snow to fall across Okanagan region

A low-pressure system is moving into the interior tonight

Jesse Pez was charged with attempted murder in relation to an Oct. 31 stabbing. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween stabbing back in custody

Jesse Pez, 30, was arrested over the weekend for breaching probationary and release orders

Crash on Highway 33.Twila Amato, Black Press Media.
Two-vehicle crash on Highway 33

The collision is blocking Gerstmar Road

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie at centre of three lawsuits receives AG’s support

Attorney General of Canada offers staunch defence of Const. Lacy Browning in a response to one of three lawsuits she’s facing

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
‘Social activity’ in homes, accommodations causes COVID-19 spread at Big White

Interior Health has deployed a team to the resort community to expedite testing

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Lily Seyes, two, speaks with Santa Claus during Breakfast with Santa at Bradbury’s Restaurant. (File Photo)
Santa Claus will miss photos at Salmon Arm mall

Kris Kringle offers tips to stay on the nice list, keep up Christmas spirit in abnormal year 2020.

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the actions of Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers after a woman in handcuffs was injured while being led to police car. (Black Press file photo)
Police watchdog investigating after woman injured during Vernon RCMP arrest

Alleged incident happened Saturday, Dec.12 with woman in handcuffs hurt being led to police car

(Black Press file photo)
Merritt RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man shoots self near detachment

The man drove into the parking lot next to the police station on Dec. 5, got out of his vehicle with a rifle and fired shots

The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel
Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Parcel delivery for regional and national mail moved up to this week

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

O’Keefe Ranch has cancelled its annual Christmas Lights Show and announced the closure of the Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant. (Morning Star - file photo)
Historic Spallumcheen ranch cancels Christmas light show, closes restaurant

Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant closed, but owners open anew at Armstrong golf course

Most Read