Time to swap out your old wood stove

Central Okanagan Regional District offering incentives for wood stove upgrades

If smoke from your old wood stove or insert clouds the air in your neighbourhood, the Regional District of Central Okanagan wants you to consider upgrading and recycling your polluting burner.

And it is offering some financial incentives for you to do it.

The regional air quality program has cash rebates available thanks to the provincial government for Central Okanagan residents who upgrade their old wood stoves to cleaner-burning ones.

A $400 rebate is available for anyone who replaces an uncertified wood stove with a cleaner appliance such as new pellet-burning stove, an electric heat pump or a gas or propane stove.

For those who replace and recycle their old, wood-burning appliance with a new EPA/CSA B415.1 certified wood replacement, a $250 rebate is available.

The regional district says participating Central Okanagan retailers will take care of recycling your old stove and provide all the necessary paperwork for the applicable rebate.

“It’s great that our air quality program is able to help put some cash back in the pockets of Central Okanagan residents who are upgrading to new cleaner burning technology,” said regional air quality coordinator Nancy Mora Castro.

“Changing out these older, inefficient, wood burners for new appliances cuts smoke polluting emissions by up to 90 per cent. It could also make your woodpile last longer, reducing the amount of wood burned by one third.”

Additional incentives may be available, so residents are being advised to check with their local retailers or Fortis BC for more information.

To take part in the program, visit a participating retailer in the Central Okanagan or contact the regional air quality program for more information at airquality@kelowna.ca or 250-469-8408.

Useful information and video links on how to burn smarter and get the most from your wood heating appliance can be found at regionaldistrict.com/airquality.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Your Jan. 26 Morning Brief
Next story
Company fined by WorkSafe B.C. for flying rock

Just Posted

Funding announced in Okanagan for anti-racism programs

The Thompson Okanagan Respect Network recieved $35,000

Time to swap out your old wood stove

Central Okanagan Regional District offering incentives for wood stove upgrades

Jury deliberates overnight in trial for man accused of assaulting sleeping women

Jury deliberates overnight…

Wondering what caused the massive snowflakes?

When warm air meets cold air you get …

Alleged pimp’s trial scheduled for later in the year

Rypiak in court next month to finalize court

Your Jan. 26 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Behind the news releases: Police media officer reflects on 8-year stint

MacDonald was the face of the department during times of both trauma and cheer

The count down is on to the BC Winter Games

In less than one month athletes from around the province will head to Kamloops for the BC Winter Games

B.C. man acquitted of terror charges sues provincial, federal governments

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over 85 Facebook posts in which he supported some actions of Islamic State militants

VIDEO: Archeological remains discovered at B.C. park

Archeologists, White Rock, Semiahmoo First Nation studying extent of uncovered shell midden

B.C. society hopes ride program for assault victims will increase reporting

Service offered to Hope, Boston Bar, Agassiz, Harrison to combat intimidating lines and travel

Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

West Kelowna council discusses snow, soccer

Check out the highlights from the latest council meeting

B.C. police officer bear-maced during traffic stop

Mountie was temporarily blinded and suspect has not been found

Most Read