Tips lead to arrest of shoplifting supsect

Kelowna RCMP apprehend 33-year-old Kelowna man for a theft committed on Jan. 10

Thanks to tips from the public, RCMP have now identified, arrested and formally charged an alleged shoplifting suspect.

On Jan. 10, 2018 shortly after 4 p.m., Kelowna police responded to a report of an alleged theft and assault just committed at a store located in the 1900 block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

“Valuable tip information, from members of the community, contributed to the advancement of this investigation, to the point police could seek charge approval in the matter,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release.

“Investigators have since identified their suspect as 33-year-old Mitchell Jakku of Kelowna.”

Arrest warrants had been issued on Feb. 1 for Mitchell Jakku, who has now been formally charged by the Courts with assault and theft under $5,000.

Mr. Jakku was taken into police custody on Feb. 2. He was later released and is expected to appear in Kelowna Law Courts on Feb. 8.

