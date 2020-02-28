Toddler killed in Squamish grocery store parking lot

Child’s mother taken to hospital but her condition is not known

The mother and child were leaving a grocery store when the accident occurred. Photo RCMP

A toddler was killed Friday February 28 in the parking lot of a Squamish grocery store.

The two-year-old was leaving the store with its mother, when the pair was struck by a vehicle.

The accident occurred at about 6 p.m. outside a store on Garibaldi Way, and both victims were transported to hospital.

The child did not survive, however the mother’s condition is unknown at this time.

“We are at the beginning stages of putting together all the details to give an accurate picture of exactly what happened tonight,” said RCMP Sergeant Sascha Banks in a written statement.

“Anyone who was there and witnessed the incident prior to the event, during the event, or after the collision are asked to come forward to the RCMP if they have not already done so. We are a tight knit community and our thoughts are first and foremost with the family as well as those who were on scene, responded, and helped in any way they could.”

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained on the scene to assist police.

