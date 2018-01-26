Top Kelowna bureaucrat to call it quits March 30

After 22 years with the city, 11 as city manager, Ron Mattiussi is stepping down

Capital News file. Kelowna city manager Ron Mattiussi (left), shown here briefing then-B.C. premier Christy Clark and Mayor Colin Basran on the flooding that hit the Central Okanagan last spring, has announced he will leave his post March 30.

After 22 years with the City of Kelowna, city manager Ron Mattiussi will call it a career March 30.

Mattiussi, who started with the city as its director of planning in 1996, succeeded Ron Born as the city manager 11 years ago.

While he had let it be known he planned to retire this year, the announcement of his departure date drew accolades and praise from Mayor Colin Basran for the job Mattiussi has done over the years.

“Kelowna has been so fortunate to have a city manager with Ron’s vision for our community,” said Basran. “From the firestorm of 2003, to transformative leadership within the organization, to all the changes we see in the built environment, cultural development and city services, Ron’s stamp is on our community and his contributions will be valued by all of us for many years to come.”

Mattiussi has said when he leaves city hall, one of things he wants to do is help other municipalities develop emergency response plans, something he had plenty of experience with during his years with the City of Kelowna. In 2003, during the wildfires that destroyed more than 250 homes, and again last year during the flooding, he served as director of the Central Okanagan emergency operations centre.

According to the city, the executive recruitment process for finding Mattiussi’s replacement is expected to start next month. The process will be overseen by recruitment firm Davis Park and council’s audit committee, made up of Basran and Councillors Gail Given and Luke Stack.

Deputy city manager Joe Creron will act as interim city manager until a replacement is selected.

The city manager reports directly to council and is the top administrative official at city hall. Kelowna, with a population of 129,500 people, has 900 employees and an annual budget of $350 million.

