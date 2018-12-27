Top videos for 2018: The Curtis Sagmoen case

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Black Press Media is looking back at some of the top stories and videos of the past year in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

The court case of Curtis Sagmoen is placed at number five in the top 10 video countdown.

Curtis Sagmoen will stand trial in the new year on counts of disguising face with the intent to commit an offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, use of a firearm committing an indictable offence, uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance.

Sagmoen also faced one count of mischief $5,000 or under, Sagmoen pleaded guilty to mischief causing damage to property, which resulted in an absolute discharge.

While no charges of violence against women against Sagmoen have been proven in court, his case has become a catalyst for sparking discussion of missing and murdered North Okanagan women.

Five women have gone missing in the North Okanagan-Shuswap over the past two years – Caitlin Potts, Deanna Wertz, Ashley Simpson and Tracy Genereaux, whose remains were found on a farm in Silver Creek.

This past November a vigil was held outside a small cafe in Malakwa, in B.C.’s Interior, which incorporated Secwépemc traditions to help cope with the grief caused by the disappearances and to share memories of Nicole Bell, who would have been celebrating her 33rd birthday on Nov. 2.

