Top videos for 2018: The Interior helps animals in need

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Black Press Media is looking back at some of the top stories and videos of the past year in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Those who jumped into action to save animals in need placed at number eight in the top 10 video countdown.

This was a year that saw a lot of British Columbians open their hearts to animals in need, with some prime examples right here in the B.C. Interior.

Penny The Boxer captured the hearts of residents in the South Okanagan who rallied together to bring her back home.

She was a rescue dog that ran away from the scene of an accident after finally finding a home with owner Ken McLennan. She was a little worse for wear when she was finally found 18 days after she went missing.

The Kelowna and Penticton BC SPCA shelters opened their arms, with a lot of help from the community, after more than 40 dogs were seized from a half-acre property north of Williams Lake.

We can’t forget this story either, more than 30 horses live happily in Salmon Arm, all saved by one woman – Belinda Lyall. She is the founder of the B.C. Horse Angels, a non-profit group dedicated to preventing horse slaughter in B.C.

READ MORE: Okanagan dog back in owner’s arms after 18 days on the run after car accident

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Retired B.C. police sergeant and media officer dies in head-on crash

Just Posted

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

The Rossi collection at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Dr. Luigi Rossi had over 170 pieces of art in his collection

Have you seen Aislynn Hanson?

The Kelowna teen went missing Saturday morning

Kootnekoff: A Lawyer’s Christmas wish

—By Susan Kootnekoff Do you remember me? I sat upon your knee… Continue reading

West Kelowna Warriors raise money for cancer

A playful wager resulted in an on-ice hair cut

Find me my furever home: Chloe

Meet Chloe, available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Retired B.C. police sergeant and media officer dies in head-on crash

Shinder Kirk of Abbotford died Saturday in collision in Nanaimo

Trudeau defends pace of peacekeeping deployments as next election looms

Liberals promised more than two years ago to provide up to 600 Canadian troops to peacekeeping missions

Mother and son lost everything in Riva Ridge mobile home fire

GoFundMe started for Penticton family who lost home Friday

Small island runs out of gas, groceries as power stays off on parts of B.C.’s coast

BC Hydro says some customers won’t have power until Monday

B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan on LNG exports, ride hailing and taxes

Premier discusses transit and climate action in year-end interview

American cities look to Vancouver for overdose crisis response model

The BC Coroners Service recorded 369 overdose deaths in Vancouver last year

Months after false Hawaii missile alert, Canada ‘finalizing’ warning protocol

The mistaken Jan. 13 alert from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency urging people to seek immediate shelter was rescinded 38 minutes later

Shutdown means U.S. government unlikely to get fully back to business for days

Disruption has affected many government operations and the routines of 800,000 federal employees

Most Read