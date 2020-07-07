Tourism Kelowna CEO Liseanne Ballantyne sabres a bottle of sparking wine during the opening of the new Kelowna visitor centre in June. The centre saw 108,000 visitors in its first six months of operation. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

TOTA and Community Futures join forces to support Okanagan businesses amid COVID-19

The initiative is to rebuild a resilient tourism industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) and nine Community Futures offices across the region have come together to form a task force that’s committed to developing an active and meaningful relationship on the path to rebuilding a resilient tourism industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The negative impact of the pandemic on the Tourism Industry has been unprecedented,“ said Glenn Mandziuk, president and CEO of TOTA.

“Building the industry back requires strong and collaborative partnerships that can provide foundational support and out of the box thinking.”

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Foundation invests over $230,000 in local charities

TOTA and Community Futures’ efforts and strategies will be focused on tourism growth, development, sustainability, and long-term resiliency. Ongoing exchange and discussion will facilitate further advancement of best practices relating to the development of sustainable communities and destinations.

Specific joint strategies will target identification and support of business funding opportunities as well as advancing knowledge on the visitor experience, training, employment, and innovation.

“We are pleased to be working in collaboration with other regional Community Future’s offices and the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, to help move the Tourism Resiliency Program forward and assist our tourism industry in overcoming the challenges presented by the current COVID-19 crisis,” said George Caismar, executive director for the Central Interior First Nations Community Futures Office.

“The partnership between TOTA and Community Futures is very timely,” said Rob Marshall, executive director for Community Futures Shuswap and Community Futures Provincial Board Member.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic and devastating effect on Tourism Businesses in the Thompson Okanagan. Helping industry recover and become more resilient for the long term is imperative. Our two organizations have come together to implement projects, access needed resources and share best practices to revitalize, support, and grow our tourism sector, during the pandemic and beyond. In short order, valuable synergies have been developed and will certainly result in successful outcomes.”

READ MORE: GoFundMe launched for man severely injured in Westside Road crash

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

Just Posted

YLW implements further safety measures amid COVID-19

The new safety measures came into effect on July 7

TOTA and Community Futures join forces to support Okanagan businesses amid COVID-19

The initiative is to rebuild a resilient tourism industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

Morning Start: Dogs can smell cancer

Your morning start for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Central Okanagan Foundation invests over $230,000 in local charities

The funds came from the organization’s spring 2020 grants

Shoppers Drug Mart launches in-store virtual service at several B.C. stores

The service is now available in 12 rural B.C. communities and will expand province-wide in August

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

Two dead after weekend crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The driver and passenger of one vehicle died at the scene

96-year-old woman scales B.C. butte with help of family, friends

‘I did as I was told and I enjoyed every minute of it’

Parallel crises: How COVID-19 exacerbated B.C.’s drug overdose emergency

Part 1: Officials say isolation, toxic drug supply, CERB, contributing to crisis

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Canadians with disabilities disproportionately hit by COVID-19 pandemic

More than four out of 10 British Columbians aged 70 and up have various disabilities

Camping offers a great pandemic escape, for less money than you might think

But for many first-timers, knowing what to bring can be a challenge

Turbulence in Canadian opinion on airlines COVID-19 response: poll

Thousands of people have beseeched Transport Minister Marc Garneau to compel airlines to issue refunds,

Vancouver Island RCMP officers will not face charges following 2017 shooting that left man dead

Independent Investigations Office of B.C announces decision

Most Read