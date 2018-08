A rear-ender on Highway 97 Wednesday afternoon had traffic backed up into Westbank. -Image: Dave Ogilivie

Traffic is backed up on Highway 97 towards Westbank and through West Kelowna.

The gridlock occured late Wednesday afternoon after a rear-ender involving two vehicles. There were no injuries.

The westbound lanes are affected.

