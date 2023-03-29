Traffic issues a concern for West Kelowna councillor during construction

West Kelowna councillor Rick de Jong is worried about safety and traffic volume as sections of Boucherie Road will be closed from April to October for construction of a multi-use pathway.

The project is being done in four phases and the section between Ogden and Montigny roads will require a detour from Ogden to Thacker Drive to Montigny. Boucherie will be open during evenings and weekends through that stretch.

“Great that it’s going to be open on the weekend, but as an arterial road it’s busiest during the week,” said de Jong. “Tourists come in the summer months and they’re here all week, not just the weekends.”

Construction between Ogden and Montigny will take place from mid-June to late August.

de Jong asked staff about using portable speed bumps on the detour to slow traffic down.

“We get a lot of requests for them but we also get a lot of complaints about them,” said Rob Hillis, engineering manager. “We find better success with speed reader boards.”

Work on the section in front of Quail’s Gate Winery begins after the Labour Day Weekend, it will take about six weeks and require single-lane alternating traffic.

Construction, which doesn’t require road closures, has started along the Hatch Winery frontage.

In addition to the multi-use path, the corner at Boucherie and Montigny roads will be realigned to address significant safety concerns, as well as roadside barriers between Green Bay and Mission Hill roads.

Council approved the $3.7 million project in January.

