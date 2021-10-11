A vehicle incident closed down Highway 5 (Coquihalla) near Merritt. (James P/Twitter)

UPDATED: Hwy 5 near Merritt clear after vehicle incident

Both directions of traffic were closed down earlier

UPDATE: 4:35 p.m.

The incident has been cleared and the southbound lane is open and moving again.

Expect delays, however, as traffic clears out.

—-

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

Southbound traffic on Highway 5 (Coquihalla) remains closed.

Drivers are told to expect major delays and to use an alternate route if possible.

—-

A vehicle incident has slowed traffic down significantly on Highway 5 (Coquihalla) near Merritt.

Some people posted on social media that earlier in the afternoon, the southbound lanes were blocked, with traffic at a standstill.

A few minutes later, both directions were closed off. An air ambulance landed at the scene of the incident, according to reports.

Now, northbound traffic is moving again, albeit slowly.

Drivers are saying that conditions are dry and clear in the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

