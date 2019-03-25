Trailer stolen from Black Mountain, Lake Country business takes a hit

A Lake Country business owner is hoping the community will help locate a trailer that was stolen from a Black Mountain work site.
“We are members of the Lake Country community and I hope all of you can help share and spread the word of our stolen trailer and generate some leads. We are small business owners and something like this really hurts us. I hope we can find it as soon as possible,” wrote Mandy Little, with Little Lakes Contracting, in a Lake Country Facebook group.
The theft would have occurred between 4 to 6 a.m. Monday morning at the company’s job site in Black Mountain, she said.
“It is a hard blow to our company and any help would be greatly appreciated.”
The RCMP has confirmed it is investigating the incident.
edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.