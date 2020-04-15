CP Rail. (CP Rail photo)

Train catches fire in Revelstoke

The event occured April 11

A train in Revelstoke caught fire on April 11.

According to a report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, during an evening inspection, crews noticed the car behind the locomotive was ablaze.

The train was near the Three Mile Crossing in the Big Eddy and was carrying sulphur pellets. No dangerous goods were involved.

READ MORE: Parks Canada extends closures until at least end of May

READ MORE: Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The Revelstoke fire department responded and extinguished the small blaze. The department furthered it’s unusual to get a train fire call.

In his weekly address for COVID-19, Mayor Gary Sulz thanked the Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service for stepping up to aid Canadian Pacific.

“CP Rail was very grateful for the assistance,” he said.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Golden Eagle released in Kootenays after being saved from poisoning
Next story
Scheer, Conservatives raise concerns about WHO data, relationship with China

Just Posted

Flames and smoke rising from Kelowna garage

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze on Cameron Avenue

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

The man who died was in his 60s, recovering at home

Average Kelowna rent up slightly despite pandemic

Average one-bedroom apartment in Kelowna will cost $1,420 monthly, up 1.4 per cent from last month

Kelowna toddler battling for her life, diagnosed with rare inflammatory disorder

Abigail Lyons, 2, was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, fighting for life in BC Children’s Hospital

COVID-19 concerns prompt over 200 complaints to Kelowna bylaw

Bylaw has received over 200 complaints since provincial orders allowed its officers to support enforcement

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Death was a man in his 60s who had been recovering at home in Interior Health

Summerland business leaders look to recovery

COVID-19 pandemic continues, but entrepreneurs are planning for the future

Emergency doctors urged to avoid drugs used to ventilate COVID-19 patients

The association warned Canada’s shortage could become critical in weeks

Braking device swiped from Shuswap zipline company

Chase’s Treetop Flyers appeals to public for return of Zipstop unit

Train catches fire in Revelstoke

The event occured April 11

VIDEO: Golden Eagle released in Kootenays after being saved from poisoning

The eagle was discovered in February near Nelson

Tolko pays for truck drivers’ meals in Kamloops

Essential service workers thanked for keeping business going

Most Read