Trans Canada Highway closed east of Golden due to rockslide

Looking East at 10 Mile Brake Check on the Trans Canada Highway at Kicking Horse Canyon, east of Golden. Traffic is backed up due to a highway closure. (DriveBC)

The Trans Canada Highway is closed east of Golden due to a rock slide.

According to Drive BC, an assessment is in progress.

UPDATE- CLOSED – #BCHwy1– Rocks on road has the highway between Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop road and Golden Donald Upper road closed in BOTH directions. Assessment is in progress.

No detour available.

Next update: 12:00 PM MST

More info: https://t.co/c2ywfCb8l2#GoldenBC — DriveBC K (@DriveBC_K) March 1, 2020

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

trans-canada highway