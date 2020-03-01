Looking East at 10 Mile Brake Check on the Trans Canada Highway at Kicking Horse Canyon, east of Golden. Traffic is backed up due to a highway closure. (DriveBC)

Trans Canada Highway closed east of Golden due to rockslide

The Trans Canada Highway is closed east of Golden due to a rock slide.

According to Drive BC, an assessment is in progress.

 

Most Read