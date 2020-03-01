Trans Canada Highway closed east of Golden due to rockslide

The Trans Canada Highway is closed east of Golden due to a rock slide.
According to Drive BC, an assessment is in progress.
UPDATE- CLOSED – #BCHwy1– Rocks on road has the highway between Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop road and Golden Donald Upper road closed in BOTH directions. Assessment is in progress.
No detour available.
Next update: 12:00 PM MST
More info: https://t.co/c2ywfCb8l2#GoldenBC
— DriveBC K (@DriveBC_K) March 1, 2020
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
