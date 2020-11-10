UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway now open in both directions east of Salmon Arm

Crews have cleared Trans-Canada Highway near Canoe

File photo

File photo

UPDATE 7:30 a.m.:

Highway 1 is now open in both directions east of Salmon Arm after a vehicle incident was cleared.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution on snowy roads.

Original story:

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions, likely until at least 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10

Aim Roads and Drive BC have reported a vehicle incident on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm near Canoe Beach Drive NE.

Roads are covered in snow this morning and drivers are urged to be cautious.

File photo
