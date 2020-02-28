Tejwant Danjou is accused of second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna. (File)

Guilty plea withdrawn in West Kelowna murder trial

Tejwant Danjou’s application to have his impromptu guilty plea removed was accepted by the court

A Surrey man accused of murdering a woman in West Kelowna in 2018 has been allowed to withdraw his guilty plea that shocked the court on Tuesday.

Tejwant Danjou appeared in BC Supreme Court on Friday, where his application to have his impromptu plea in the second-degree murder of Rama Guaravarapu removed was accepted by the court.

The trial will begin as soon as possible.

Danjou was arrested on July 22, 2018, after police were called to the Best Western hotel in the 3400-block of Carrington Road following a report of a woman in need of assistance.

Police said the woman, later identified as Gauravarapu, died that night.

Danjou, who was 69 years old at the time, was charged with killing her.

According to the RCMP, the two were known to each other and a code used on Danjou’s court file is reserved for cases where the victim and accused are in, or were previously in, a personal or intimate relationship.

Gauravarapu was a financial planner at a Surrey Royal Bank branch for 20 years.

Danjou was a real estate agent and after he was charged his real estate licence was suspended by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.

BC Supreme Court

