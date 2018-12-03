This is a 2015 photo of Mylan Hicks of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. A man charged in the 2016 shooting death of a Canadian Football League player is scheduled to stand trial today. Nelson Tony Lugela, 21, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Mylan Hicks, a 23-year-old defensive back who was on the practice roster of the Calgary Stampeders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

Trial to begin for accused in fatal shooting of CFL player

Mylan Hicks died in 2016 outside the Marquee Beer Market in Calgary

The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a Canadian Football League player is to start today.

Nelson Tony Lugela, 21, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Mylan Hicks, a 23-year-old defensive back who was on the practice roster for the Calgary Stampeders.

The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.

The Detroit-born Hicks, a former Michigan State Spartan, was found in critical condition after being shot outside the Marquee Beer Market in Calgary in the early hours of Sept. 25, 2016.

He died a short time later in hospital.

RELATED: Live life with laughter

Investigators have said a fight inside the club spilled outside into the parking lot where Hicks was gunned down.

Police said Lugela and two other suspects were taken into custody after returning to the scene shortly after the shooting took place. The other two suspects were released.

Police seized a firearm at the scene.

RELATED: Mitchell named MVP as Stampeders dump Redblacks 27-16 to win Grey Cup

A number of Stampeders players are expected to testify at the trial, which was purposely delayed until after the recent Grey Cup game which Calgary won.

Fellow defensive back and teammate Jamar Wall changed his jersey number from 29 to 31, the number Hicks wore, for the rest of the 2016 season to honour him. The week following the shooting, every CFL team held a moment of silence.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rare December tornadoes reported in central U.S.
Next story
How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Just Posted

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots are due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Kelowna woman hopes to inspire others to consider donating a kidney

Nicole Garcia donated her kidney to a friend in October

Straight Outta Rutland thumbs its nose at Kelowna

These Kelowna residents enjoy the bad rep they sometimes get and use it to their advantage

The Rockets deliver teddy bears and smiles at Kelowna General Hospital

The bears were thrown onto the ice Saturday night

Heat comeback falls short against Saskatoon

Kelowna fell to the Huskies Dec. 1

Puppies surprise young skiiers at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Watch as Bernese Mountain puppies have their first interaction with snow and surprise 5-year-olds

Newly discovered cave in B.C. park might be the largest in Canada

The cave was spotted in Wells Gray Provincial Park back in March

Trial to begin for accused in fatal shooting of CFL player

Mylan Hicks died in 2016 outside the Marquee Beer Market in Calgary

Rare December tornadoes reported in central U.S.

One dead in and at least 20 injured in U.S. tornado

UN chief issues dramatic climate appeal to world leaders

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at climate summit in Poland

Alberta cuts oil production to help deal with low prices

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says as of January there will be an 8.7 per cent reduction ordered in oil production

Canadian astronaut lifts off on Russian rocket to International Space Station

The last Canadian astronaut to visit the space station was Chris Hadfield, who was on a five-month mission that ended in May 2013

Update: The Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm reopened at midnight Sunday

Highway 1 was closed for nearly eight hours after what was reported as a three-vehicle collision

Summerland marks holiday season with 31st annual Festival of Lights

Event attracts thousands of visitors from around the Okanagan Valley

Most Read