Trio of local women tap north Kelowna location for new microbrewery

Three Lakes Brewery is looking to set up shop in Airport Business Park

Three Lakes Brewing has plans for a microbrewery near Kelowna International Airport. (Photo/Three Lakes Facebook)

With a focus on ‘locals supporting locals’ three Okanagan women have crafted a plan for a microbrewery near Kelowna’s airport.

Three Lakes Brewery has submitted an application for a new liquor primary licence for 2030 Matrix Crescent.

“There are not many women in the brewing industry and definitely not 100 per cent women-run in the Okanagan,” reads a letter of rationale for the project.

Plans show the brewery would accommodate 30 people, 25 patrons and five staff.

’To start we will be brewing our craft beer recipes at another brewer then we will bring our wort (liquid extracted from the mashing process) to our brewery for detailed fermenting and preparation,” the letter states.

“We are all about being local and will be neighbours to Two Donkeys Bakery and Fortune Creek catering that we can support and have them supply bites for our guests.”

The letter indicates Three Lakes Brewery would continue to create relationships with other local suppliers. Future plans include helping local artisans display and advertise their products.

The brewery also plans to source local ingredients for its products.

“Not just coming in and buying a beer, but learning exactly where it came from and the people who made it telling you. Having a brewery located in Kelowna north will help tourists and locals in the area to have access to locally made, high-quality beer.”

