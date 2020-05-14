Truck crashes into ditch in West Kelowna

BC Ambulance is on scene assessing the driver

A black truck left the road and crashed into a ditch on Skyview Lane in West Kelowna, Thursday.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 11 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the incident just off Old Okanagan Highway. BC Ambulance is on scene assessing the driver.

A tow truck had to be called in to remove the truck from the ditch.

Traffic is reduced to a single lane in the area.

