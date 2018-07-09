Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

A truck driver facing criminal charges in a fatal collision involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus is to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday.

RCMP say Jaskirat Sidhu, who is 29, is to be in provincial court in Melfort at 9:30 a.m.

Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

He was arrested on Friday at his home in Calgary after a three-month police investigation.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed and 13 players were injured when the junior hockey team’s bus and a transport truck driven by Sidhu crashed at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.

Sidhu was not hurt.

READ MORE: Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

He was taken into custody after the crash, but was released the same night.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game.

RCMP have said they will not release any details of the investigation or what they believe happened. The only thing the Mounties have said to this point is that the truck was in the intersection when the collision occurred.

Supt. Derek Williams said Friday that the probe was exhaustive and included 60 core investigators combing through records, interviewing five dozen witnesses and using 3D technology to determine what happened.

“In order to lay these charges, we require evidence the motor vehicle was being operated in a manner that is dangerous to the public,” he said.

“We’ve looked at every aspect of the collision, including speed of the vehicles, point of impact, position of the vehicles, impairment, road and weather conditions and witness evidence.

“Every piece of information was carefully examined.”

The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Granfondo rolls through Penticton
Next story
B.C. fire chief says there’s no need to park so far away from fire hydrants

Just Posted

Conservative justice critic brings justice reform concerns to Kelowna

MP Rob Nicholson set to address ‘troubling’ aspects of government’s planned changes today

Stewart concert coming to Kelowna on Nov. 1

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer touring across Canada

Letterkenny comedy tour comes to Kelowna

Stars of CraveTV original series to perform at Prospera Place on Dec. 17

Heat returning to Okanagan; not so much for Shuswap

Mercury likely to pass 30 C mark across Okanagan region

Caution summer road maintenance ahead

Okanagan-Similkameen drivers reminded to use caution as Argo crews do road work

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

B.C. fire chief says there’s no need to park so far away from fire hydrants

Reducing parking distance limits from fire hydrants could create 2,650 new parking spaces in Surrey, city staff say

Gay takes bronze at nationals in Ottawa

Okanagan Misson Secondary grad places third in 3,000 metre steeplechase.

Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

Falcons down Pickles, host Cowlitz for three

Kelowna takes two of three West Coast League games from Portland to lead North Division

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design by 2020

Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Eight of the 12 boys have now been rescued

Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

The court-ordered deadline to reunite kids with their parents is Tuesday

Most Read