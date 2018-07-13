Truck still not recovered after 2017 Westside Road accident

A vehicle that went off the road in October has been a constant eye sore for nine months on the Westside.

An incident last fall saw a truck go down an embankment, approximately 50-60 feet off Westside Road.

“One of the first snowfalls is when it went down there,” said nearby Killiney Beach resident Bill Wood.

See related: Lots of snow on southern interior highways

He figured crews couldn’t retrieve the vehicle over the winter. But now spring has come and gone, and Wood is left wondering: “Who is passing the buck here?”

He called the RCMP but the truck hasn’t been recovered.

“It’s an eye sore,” said Wood.

While the truck isn’t too badly beaten up from the accident, Wood worries it will become vandalized and will be of no good.

The single cab, long box, Chevy 4×4 is wrapped in police tape as it sits, and rusts. Believed to be a 1995-1998 model, the truck is located approximately one km past the transfer station on the left side, just before Killiney Beach.

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.