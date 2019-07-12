Truck winds up in Kelowna pond after losing tire

Kelowna police don’t believe anything fishy was going on when a car crashed into a pond after being picked up from an automotive shop on Wednesday evening.
A white GMC Canyon was driving near the 3200-block of Glenmore Road North when one of its tires suddenly came off and the vehicle veered off the road into a pond.
The driver was able to get out of the vehicle with no serious injuries.
This wasn’t the only car-meets-water incident this week. On Tuesday, a truck was spotted in the lake at the downtown Kelowna boat launch.
Both vehicles have since been removed from the water.
