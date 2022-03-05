Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Trudeau will spend weeks meeting in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland

As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to head to Europe during a press conference in Mississauga, Ont. He will spend next week in meetings in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland, saying he is joining partners to stand against Moscow’s aggression and strengthen democratic values.

CanadaRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Rockets complete comeback against Victoria, win 5-4 in overtime

Just Posted

(Photo - Gibi Saini)
College Sports: OC playing for gold, UBCO volleyball hanging on

(Photo - Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)
Rockets complete comeback against Victoria, win 5-4 in overtime

(Photo - Chase Johnston/www.westkelownawarriors.ca)
Warriors win 5-2 in Trail, host Prince George for ‘Peachland’ night

Vigil attendees lit candles (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Vigil held at UBCO for homicide victim