Rescue workers carry items retrieved from the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane with more than 170 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Trudeau pledges Canadian support to investigation of Iran plane crash

Ukrainian authorities say 63 Canadians were killed in the crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will work with its international partners to thoroughly investigate the cause of the plane crash in Iran that killed 63 Canadians.

Trudeau says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Transport Minister Marc Garneau are reaching out to their international counterparts.

Garneau said on Twitter that Canada would offer technical assistance in the crash investigation.

Trudeau is also offering his condolences to the loved ones of those who died.

The Canadians were among the 176 people killed when a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, Iranian and Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

Ukrainian authorities initially said it appeared mechanical failure was to blame, but later walked that back, saying nothing had been ruled out.

READ MORE: Ukrainian airlines crash near Tehran kills 63 Canadians; 176 dead

READ MORE: Iran retaliates with missiles in ‘slap’ at US bases in Iraq

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Youth filmmakers showcase senior stars in “Seniors Got Talent” series
Next story
Two half-million-dollar Lotto Max tickets sold in south central Interior

Just Posted

Moose on the loose on Black Mountain in Kelowna

A moose has been spotted twice roaming the streets of Duncan Drive and Oswell Drive

Gray ready to continue work while Conservatives choose new leader

The Kelowna-Lake Country MP returns to Ottawa soon

Sections of Coquihalla Highway to be closed on Wednesday between Hope and Merritt

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to avalanche control

Vandalism disrupts Okanagan Boys and Girls Club programs in West Kelowna

Building was flooded from snowmelt after someone vandalized facility’s roof

City of Kelowna looking for exceptional residents

Nominations for city’s annual civic and community awards program still open until Feb. 14

Ukrainian airlines crash near Tehran kills 63 Canadians; 176 dead

Ukrainian authorities initially said it appeared mechanical failure was to blame

‘Marpole Rapist’ to get day parole in Surrey, victim’s relative warns

Relative of one of Gary Jagur Singh’s 11 victims says dangerous offender to be released on day parole in Surrey on Thursday

Streaming companies like Netflix will have to fund Canadian content: CRTC chair

Taditional broadcasters are required to pay into the Canadian Media Fund

Experts say climate change is driving up the risk of wildfires in Canada

Canada is home to about 30 per cent of the world’s total forests

Survey finds persistent Canadian respect for U.S., wide disdain for Trump

Right-wing Canadians are more likely to support Trump

B.C. residents still owe $422 million in medical premiums

Canada Revenue Agency sending out tax collection letters

Two half-million-dollar Lotto Max tickets sold in south central Interior

Two tickets for $500,000 sold in south central Interior

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

Most Read