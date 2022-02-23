Trudeau set to revoke Emergencies Act

Trudeau is expected to make the announcement in Ottawa at 4 p.m. eastern time

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to revoke use of the Emergencies Act, according to two senior government sources, now that the protest in downtown Ottawa is over.

The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

A motion confirming the time-limited powers granted under act passed the House of Commons Monday evening, but a separate motion on the act is still being debated by the Senate.

More coming.

—The Canadian Press

