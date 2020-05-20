A closed store front boutique business called Francis Watson pleads for help displaying a sign in Toronto on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is expanding a loan program for small businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic and is working on a new support for companies having trouble paying rent.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Trudeau unveils forgivable loans for landlords in small business rent relief program

Program will see government cover 50% of rent

The prime minister unveiled a forgivable loan program for landlords who take part in the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program on Wednesday (May 20).

The CECRA program was first announced in April. To qualify, landlords must offer a 75 per cent rent reduction to their small business tenants for the months of April, May and June. In exchange, government will cover 50 per cent of the rent payment, tenants must pay 25 per cent and the commercial landlord must forgive 25 per cent.

Businesses must pay no more than $50,000 in gross monthly rent per location, generate no more than $20 million in gross annual revenues and have had a 70 per cent drop in revenues due to COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said applications for the program would open May 25.

READ MORE: Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds to seek equity or cash from companies applying for new COVID-19 loan program
Next story
VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

Just Posted

Okanagan’s Fintry Park gate house flooded

Park users will have to do some wading

Meals for Truckers to support several BC communities

The initiative bring meals, along with portable wash facilities, to card locks in locations of truckers

Kelowna-based community association helping seniors through pandemic

The community group is helping seniors from Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland

Lake Country ArtWalk cancelled due to COVID-19

The event was scheduled to be held on Sept. 12 and 13 this year

Still no trial date set for West Kelowna man charged in wife’s 2015 death

Following pandemic delay the Crown is exploring new dates for the trial, voir dire scheduled for June

Non-medical masks now recommended when distancing not possible: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

North Okanagan Cycling Society to complete Kal Park trail

Middle of Somewhere will be a four-kilometre, blue-level trail; Kal Rotary donates to project

Okanagan painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’

The turtle suffered broken legs and was turned in to local wildlife group Tuesday

‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

Many have taken to Facebook to complain that their vehicles have been targetted during COVID

‘It’s amazing’: Fred Fox blown away as Terry Fox shoes, T-shirt sells out in minutes

Registration for virtual Terry Fox run opens today

Morning Start: How many dreams does the average person have in one night?

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Trudeau unveils forgivable loans for landlords in small business rent relief program

Program will see government cover 50% of rent

Most Read