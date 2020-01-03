FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media following a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. As a candidate for the White House, Donald Trump repeatedly promised that he would “immediately” replace President Barack Obama’s health care law with a plan of his own that would provide “insurance for everybody.” Back then, Trump made it sound that his plan — “much less expensive and much better” than the Affordable Care Act — was imminent. And he put drug companies on notice that their pricing power no longer would be “politically protected.” Nearly three years after taking office, Americans still are waiting for Trump’s big reveal. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Trump says Iranian should have been ‘taken out’ years ago

The strike marks a major escalation in the conflict between Washington and Iran

President Donald Trump said Friday that the targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was ordered because he was “plotting to kill” many Americans.

In his first comments since the early Friday strike against the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Trump said Soleimani was also responsible for killing and wounding “thousands” of Americans and many more in the region.

“He should have been taken out many years ago,” Trump tweeted from his private club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was vacationing.

The strike marked a major escalation in the conflict between Washington and Iran, as Iran vowed “harsh retaliation” for the killing of the senior military leader. The two nations have faced repeated crises since Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions.

The United States urged its citizens to leave Iraq “immediately” as fears mounted that the strike and any retaliation by Iran could ignite a conflict that engulfs the region.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the strike as “wholly lawful,” saying that Soleimani posed an “imminent” threat against the U.S. and its interests in the region.

“There was an imminent attack,” Pompeo said in an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.” “The orchestrator, the primary motivator for the attack, was Qassem Soleimani.”

Trump opted not to play a round of golf on Friday, and he was not expected to be seen publicly until he travels to Miami for an afternoon event for his reelection campaign.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple syrup from Summerland contains gold

Just Posted

Snowfall warnings issued for Central Okanagan

Between 10 and 15 cm of snow is expected overnight

Okanagan College has grown by 70 per cent since 2005: Report

Report said 21,400 students took a course at the college in the past year

Record warm temperatures on New Year’s Day in the Okanagan

Temperatures in Summerland reached 10.1 C

Fundraiser launched by mother of man who died at Kelowna homeless camp

The money raised will be used to bring Shane Bourdin’s belongings home

RCMP ask for public help in catching criminals at large in central Okanagan

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Kelowna RCMP

Fashion Fridays: How to clean out your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Crash closes South Okanagan highway

Highway 3A reduced to single lane alternating traffic

Canucks extend win streak to 6 with 7-5 triumph over Blackhawks

Captain Horvat has pair of goals for Vancouver

Man shot by RCMP in Shuswap suing police and province

Kaymen Winter and his lawyer claim Salmon Arm RCMP negligence cause of his injuries

Mounties defend social-media profiling after assembling portrait of activist

RCMP combed through online sources detailing language fluency, work experience and Facebook friends

Minister says change won’t come ‘overnight’ as new child-welfare law takes effect

The new law, passed as Bill C-92 last June

Young woman on the mend after explosion at frozen Cranbrook lake

Emergency personnel responded to a reported explosion in Cranbrook on Dec. 27.

Don’t let power loss zap sense of hope for 2020

AT RANDOM: Snowstorm left many in the dark, but also shed some light

Vancouver Island mom issued $368 distracted driving ticket for ‘scrolling’ on her phone

Lawyer says ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information

Most Read