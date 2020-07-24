Meng Wanzhou (The Canadian Press)

Trump used Huawei CFO as ‘bargaining chip’ in trade fight with China: documents

Meng Wanzhou was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in 2018 on a U.S. extradition request

New court documents accuse the United States president of “poisoning” the extradition case against a Huawei executive being held in Canada.

An application to B.C. Supreme Court by Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers says the misconduct meets the clear standard to stay the proceedings for abuse of process.

The documents say U.S. President Donald Trump has used Meng’s case to further his trade negotiations with China and he intends to use her as a “bargaining chip” in the dispute, which is unrelated to the charges against her.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in 2018 on a U.S. extradition request over allegations she lied about Huawei’s relationship with a telecommunications company in Iran, violating American sanctions — claims she and Huawei deny.

The documents say evidence shows the United States is relying on Canada’s extradition process to gain strategic advantage in its dispute with China and for that, the extradition judge is entitled to find an abuse of process and stay the case.

Meng remains free on bail and lives in her Vancouver home during the legal process that is expected to stretch into next year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Donald Trump

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the illegal market?
Next story
COVID-19: Keep distance on Vernon beaches, mayor says

Just Posted

Vancouver food trucks to roll through Kelowna as part of Drive-Thru Food Fest

The event will take place on Aug. 1 and 2 at Prospera Place in Kelowna

Okanagan charity receives money from Big White to catch illegal dumpers

Okanagan Forest Task Force uses hidden cameras to catch people illegally dumping

RDCO to start upgrades on two regional parks

Several major repairs will take place in Glen Canyon and the Mission Creek Greenway

No mandatory masks, temperature checks for now: City of Kelowna

Mayor Colin Basran said Kelowna will continue to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s recommendations, advice

UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP rush to scene of injured man in motorhome blaze

Firefighters are on scene on Three Forks Road off Highway 33 in Joe Rich

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

COVID-19: Keep distance on Vernon beaches, mayor says

Mayor Victor Cumming hopes people are cautious while using public spaces to prevent wider spread

Expectations exceeded in first year of Vernon supportive housing project

WATCH: Success stories from My Place residents shared to mark milestone

‘It’s been a great career’: Penticton’s deputy fire chief retires

“It feels awesome, it’s been a great career, I can’t believe how quick it’s come,” said Chris Forster

Morning Start: What percentage of DNA do humans share with bananas?

Your morning start for Friday, July 24, 2020.

‘Opportunity’ for election in fall, next spring or summer, B.C. premier says

New Democrats have led a razor-thin minority government through an agreement with the Green party

Sexualized violence most common injury among Metis females in care: B.C. report

Metis children and youth are over-represented in care, the report says

Emergency crews search water off popular Salmon Arm beach

Two search and rescue boats could be seen combing the shallow water on Thursday, July 23.

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Most Read