Two additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region overnight

Twenty-six cases are active, and on isolation, according to Interior Health Authority

Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Interior Health (IH) region overnight.

The health authority announced the additional cases Oct. 15, bringing the total to 587 in the region since the pandemic began.

Twenty-six cases are active, and on isolation, according to IH.

Two people are in hospital, and one is in intensive care.

Also today, IH announced an outbreak at the Kelowna airport FedEx depot. Three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna airport FedEx depot

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus